F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 209,494 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 529,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 1,907,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

