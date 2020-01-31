F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

