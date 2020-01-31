Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Facebook stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Facebook by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

