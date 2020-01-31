Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

