Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

