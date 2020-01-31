Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of .

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.01.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,737,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,456,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.