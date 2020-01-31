Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $209.53 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

