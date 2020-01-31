Faceter Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $421,969.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

