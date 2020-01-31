Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $97.20 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

