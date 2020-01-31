Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

XOM stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.