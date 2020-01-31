FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,881,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.17. 13,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,661. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $213.50 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.37 and a 200 day moving average of $266.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.