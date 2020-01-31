Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

FICO stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.12. 241,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,471. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $216.98 and a 52 week high of $420.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

