Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 82.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $5,006.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 82.7% against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

