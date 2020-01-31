Fantom Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Kucoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $16.73 million and $3.93 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

