Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Holdings Lifted by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for approximately 5.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.25% of Farfetch worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 154.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 77.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

