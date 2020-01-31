Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 26,230,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,205. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 1,314,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 442,430 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,289,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,129,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 629,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

