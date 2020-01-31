Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Farmer Bros reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million.

FARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 767.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.