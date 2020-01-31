Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

FAST stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

