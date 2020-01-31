Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Media stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alaska Air Group’s ranking:

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,633. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.