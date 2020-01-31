Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

FII traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

