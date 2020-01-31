Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.94 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $25.94 million and $9.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinall, Bitrabbit and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,057,862 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, MXC, BiKi, Binance, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, BitAsset, KuCoin, BitMax, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Korbit, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

