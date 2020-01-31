Fetch Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.05781943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

