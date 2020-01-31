Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.23. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $282.47 and a 1-year high of $372.00.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

