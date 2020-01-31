Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Frank R. Forrest Sells 3,224 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 7,780,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

