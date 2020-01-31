FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.00

Media stories about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FXCNY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

