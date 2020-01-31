Financial Analysis: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) versus NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -11.27% 4.13% 2.15% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLX Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 557.22%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLX Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 0.19 $14.40 million $2.81 1.37 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.50 $59.33 million $0.92 5.52

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

