Financial Analysis: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) vs. Kimco Realty (NASDAQ:KIM)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SBA Communications and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 7 4 0 2.36 Kimco Realty 1 9 2 0 2.08

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $251.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 6.89% -4.16% 1.61% Kimco Realty 33.95% 7.36% 3.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $1.87 billion 15.09 $47.45 million $7.60 32.90 Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 6.94 $497.79 million $1.45 13.20

Kimco Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SBA Communications. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. SBA Communications pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Kimco Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

