Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.57

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FISI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,936. The firm has a market cap of $481.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

