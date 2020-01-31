Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

FISI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427. The company has a market cap of $481.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.