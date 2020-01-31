Financial Survey: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 2.84 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Sabre $3.87 billion 1.53 $337.53 million $1.42 15.22

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sabre 1 3 4 0 2.38

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 277.43%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $25.58, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -9.78% -19.35% -11.16% Sabre 5.89% 30.10% 4.96%

Summary

Sabre beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

