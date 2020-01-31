FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $837,668.00 and approximately $1,629.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

