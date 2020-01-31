First American Trust FSB Acquires 868 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 115,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

