First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.7% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. 1,277,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $161.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.09.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

