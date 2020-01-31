First American Trust FSB Buys 16,613 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

