First American Trust FSB Buys 19,125 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,583,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 513,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,385,000 after buying an additional 894,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,765,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

