First American Trust FSB Buys 3,117 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

