First American Trust FSB Buys 8,989 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

