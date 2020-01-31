First American Trust FSB Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 4.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First American Trust FSB owned 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. 20,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.