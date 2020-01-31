First American Trust FSB Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.59. 86,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.