First American Trust FSB Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. 725,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

