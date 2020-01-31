First American Trust FSB Has $4.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 402.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

