First American Trust FSB Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,666 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,422,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. 3,165,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,491. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.