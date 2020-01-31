First American Trust FSB Has $5.37 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $66.52. 151,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,830. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

