First American Trust FSB Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

