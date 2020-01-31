First American Trust FSB Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 205,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.