First American Trust FSB Has $9.28 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

