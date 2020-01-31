First American Trust FSB Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,280. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.