First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 181,971 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $21,097,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 724,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

