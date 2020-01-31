First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 37,787 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

NYSE STT traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

