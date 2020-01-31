First American Trust FSB Raises Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.10% of Stericycle worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

SRCL traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 12,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,637. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

